U.S. Air Force Capt Zach Jacques, 31st Fighter Wing Commanders Action Group, welcomes the audience to an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, hosted six all-calls during the week to announce the new mission statement. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8127804
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-GU305-9269
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|870.08 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
