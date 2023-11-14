Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A new Wyvern mission [Image 1 of 3]

    A new Wyvern mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt Zach Jacques, 31st Fighter Wing Commanders Action Group, welcomes the audience to an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, hosted six all-calls during the week to announce the new mission statement. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8127804
    VIRIN: 231117-F-GU305-9269
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 870.08 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A new Wyvern mission
    A new Wyvern mission
    A new Wyvern mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A new Wyvern mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    Commanders Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT