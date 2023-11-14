A new Wyvern mission

Amid a flurry of unrest in the middle east, tensions in southeast Asia and an ongoing war in Ukraine, the 31st Fighter Wing unveiled a revitalized mission statement during a commander’s call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 17, 2023.



The new mission statement of the 31st Fighter Wing is to:

Secure the Base

Generate Combat Airpower

Ready to Deploy and Fight from Home



Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, announced the new mission statement to wing personnel at six all-calls throughout the week to accommodate for varying work schedules and make sure every Airmen had the opportunity to attend in person. Our new mission statement was designed to clearly communicate our operational responsibilities. Its strength is in its simplicity and is meant to stand the test of time,” said Clark. “Our mission should be engrained in every Wyvern Airmen - it is a legacy our 31st Fighter Wing can take pride in."



The three-pronged mission statement touches every unit within the wing, from supporting agencies to the flightline.



“With everything going on in the news right now, it was great to be able to hear directly from our commander and answer questions from our Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Luke Telschow, 31st Fighter Wing Flight Safety manager. “The 31 FW stands poised to protect vital interest for our

allies and partners, and I am proud to be a member of that team.”



Return with Honor!

