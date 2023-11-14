U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, announces the new mission statement to wing personnel during an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. The new 31st Fighter Wing mission statement reads: secure the base, generate combat airpower, ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)
This work, A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
