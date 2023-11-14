Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A new Wyvern mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, announces the new mission statement to wing personnel during an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. The new 31st Fighter Wing mission statement reads: secure the base, generate combat airpower, ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8127805
    VIRIN: 231117-F-SH233-4375
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 621.52 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, A new Wyvern mission [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    Commanders Call

