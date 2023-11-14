A new Wyvern mission

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, announces the new mission statement to wing personnel during an all-call at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on Nov. 17, 2023. The new 31st Fighter Wing mission statement reads: secure the base, generate combat airpower, ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett)

