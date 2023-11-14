Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor salutes the sideboys during a change of command ceremony onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Capt. Justin Harts relieved Mainor as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 during a change of command ceremony while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 00:32
    Photo ID: 8127654
    VIRIN: 231117-N-BS159-1041
    Resolution: 5936x3339
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    CoC
    DESRON 15

