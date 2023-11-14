YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, salutes the sideboys during a change of command ceremony onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Capt. Justin Harts relieved Mainor as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 during a change of command ceremony while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8127651
|VIRIN:
|231117-N-BS159-1045
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT