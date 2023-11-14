YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor smiles on stage during a change of command ceremony onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Capt. Justin Harts relieved Mainor as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 during a change of command ceremony while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 00:32 Photo ID: 8127652 VIRIN: 231117-N-BS159-1068 Resolution: 4740x3610 Size: 1.04 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.