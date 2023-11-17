Destroyer Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 held a change of command ceremony, Nov. 17, while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).



Capt. Justin Harts relieved Capt. Walter C. Mainor as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. Mainor assumed command in August 2022, and will be reporting as the direct advisor for the Chief of Naval Operations N17 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office in Washington, D.C.



"While our adversaries challenge freedom, stability, and international law, the ships of Destroyer Squadron 15 and Task Force 71 continue to safeguard the seas and our national interests,” said Mainor. “We've bolstered our alliances in the Indo-Pacific region and enhanced our collective maritime readiness to maintain deterrence and promote respect for sovereignty. The steadfast commitment of our Sailors guarantees the readiness of our ships to aid our nation, allies, and partners at a moment's notice. It has been an honor and privilege to lead them as their commander."



During his tenure, Mainor led DESRON 15 through patrols on USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the theater surface warfare commander for U.S. 7th Fleet. Additionally, he was responsible for the surface ships operating independently across the fleet. Mainor’s other major accomplishments include bilateral and multilateral exercises with partner and allied nations, freedom of navigation operations, and strait transits in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Mainor received the “Legion of Merit” for his exemplary performance from August 2022 to November 2023. He was also presented the Defense Cooperation Medal by Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya, Commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, in honor and recognition of his contributions to sustained readiness, enhanced interoperability and overall strengthened resilience of the US-Japan alliance.



DESRON 15 staff supports Carrier Strike Group 5 and CTF 70 embarked on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which departed Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 18 with CTF 71 to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Harts served as DESRON 15’s deputy commander prior to assuming command.



“It has been absolute honor to help fulfill Capt. Mainor's vision for CTF 71 over the last 18 months; I've been in awe of this staff’s ability to orchestrate the combined operations of our allied and partner surface navy operations,” said Harts. “On any given day, our destroyers and cutters are operating alongside ships from many nations, as well as a growing list of new partner navies who are eager to pitch in. These operations are, and will remain, the most tangible example of the international community's shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. We have maintained a constant presence in the region and I am excited to have the opportunity to continue our support of these relationships into the future.”



CTF 71/DESRON 15 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for nine forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: USS Benfold (DDG 65), USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Shoup (DDG 86), USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS John Finn (DDG 113), USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



CTF 71/DESRON 15 the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

