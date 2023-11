11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Eleventh Air Force, gives a speech at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. The purpose of Tempel’s visit to Andersen AFB was for the 36th Wing to showcase the capabilities, readiness and professionalism on the installation. (This photo has been edited for the sake of OPSEC) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

