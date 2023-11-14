11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Eleventh Air Force, has lunch with Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. The 36th Wing hosted the 11 AF command chief and showcased the capabilities, readiness, and professionalism of the installation. The purpose of Tempel’s visit to Andersen AFB was for the 36th Wing to showcase the capabilities, readiness and professionalism on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

