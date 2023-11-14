Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB [Image 1 of 6]

    11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB

    GUAM

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Eleventh Air Force, has lunch with Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. The 36th Wing hosted the 11 AF command chief and showcased the capabilities, readiness, and professionalism of the installation. The purpose of Tempel’s visit to Andersen AFB was for the 36th Wing to showcase the capabilities, readiness and professionalism on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 00:01
    Location: GU
    This work, 11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Pacific Air Forces
    36th Wing
    11AF
    INDOPACOM
    Forward Edge

