11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, command chief of the 36th Wing, coins soldiers assigned to the Security Forces Squadron, Task Force Talon, at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. The purpose of Tempel’s visit to Andersen AFB was for the 36th Wing to showcase the capabilities, readiness and professionalism on the installation. ((U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

