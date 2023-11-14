11 Air Force command chief visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Eleventh Air Force, speaks with U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Denise Chargualaf, Security Forces commander, Task Force Talon, at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 8, 2023. The purpose of Tempel’s visit to Andersen AFB was for the 36th Wing to showcase the capabilities, readiness and professionalism on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

