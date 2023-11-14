Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily McKinney, competitor, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, drinks water during the 12-mile Infiltration foot march event, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic competitors had just four hours to complete the foot march. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

