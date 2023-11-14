Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 3 of 3]

    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily McKinney, competitor, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, drinks water during the 12-mile Infiltration foot march event, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic competitors had just four hours to complete the foot march. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2
    2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2
    Eighth Army medics compete for ‘best medic’ title

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medics' physical fortitude tested in day 2 of Best Medic Competition

    korea
    Eighth Army
    best medic

