2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi (right), competitor, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, dons his Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology while taking part in a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear environment, Nov. 14, 2023. The CBRN lane is designed to test the competitors; ability to react to contact and CBRN exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|11.14.2023
|11.16.2023 22:32
|8127579
|231114-A-XX999-1002
Medics' physical fortitude tested in day 2 of Best Medic Competition
