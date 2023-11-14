U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi (right), competitor, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, dons his Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology while taking part in a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear environment, Nov. 14, 2023. The CBRN lane is designed to test the competitors; ability to react to contact and CBRN exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2