    2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2 [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    8th Army

    Army Capt. Brandon Crawford (right) and Capt. Rocco Consiglio, both assigned to 18th Medical Command, react to a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear environment, Nov. 14, 2023. The CBRN lane is designed to test the competitors; ability to react to contact and CBRN exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition Day 2 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

