Medics' physical fortitude tested in day 2 of Best Medic Competition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Emily McKinney, competitor, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, drinks water during the 12-mile Infiltration foot march event, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic competitors had just four hours to complete the foot march. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

By Spc. Alison Strout



RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, South Korea - Day two of the 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Pacific Best Medic Competition was held on Nov. 14, and began with a 12-mile ruck march at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex and concluded with the competitors applying their physical strength and agility to navigate a 20-station obstacle course in battle buddy teams at Camp Hovey.



“Given the environment that we are in, we have to train for any possibilities our enemies could throw at us,” U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph, Medical Readiness Command Pacific, said. “Our medics have to be able to respond in a combat environment, taking care of not only themselves but [also] for any casualties that arise from these environments.”



The five-day competition puts the Army's best medical personnel to the test in a realistic operational setting. During the competition, teams must endure a tough sequence of challenges designed to test their mental, physical, and emergency medical skills. The contestants must successfully complete numerous obstacles, such as a physical fitness test, land navigation and stress shoots on a firing range, which are designed to gauge their resilience in the face of adversity.



“It's definitely a good idea to try and put yourself against the best from other units,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Akers, a competitor assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan. “People say iron sharpens iron, so it’s never a bad idea to try and put yourself out there and see how you stack up against your peers across the Army.”



Eighth Army’s motto is “fight tonight,” meaning those stationed on the peninsula are continuously trained and ready to maintain a robust combined defense posture, and competitions like BMC help medics achieve that goal.



“This competition demonstrates that Army medicine is not separated by distance, time nor location,” Joseph said. “No matter where they are in the world, Army medicine is one.”



Over the next few days, the competitors will have to complete a stress shoot, medical evacuation lanes and land navigation.