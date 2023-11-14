Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army [Image 5 of 5]

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander speak during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day SME exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army.

