8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army

Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander speak during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day SME exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange with a delegation from the Singapore Army at Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Over the three-day event starting Nov. 7, participants interacted with a variety of specialties across 8th TSC and focused on best practices from both countries.



“We get together with a partner and we bring a certain prerequisite of skills or capabilities and the partner reciprocates in kind and we go over how we execute on those capabilities,” said Maj. Andrew Alcocer, Civil Affairs Operations Officer for 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



Day one started on Schofield Barracks with the 8th Military Police Brigade, Soldiers showcased their military police capabilities to the Singaporean delegation that included two military police officers from their Army.



“For them, it’s a very beneficial exchange to see how the 8th MP executes across their mission set and to compare notes with their Singaporean partners,” said Alcocer.



The following day at Fort Shafter consisted of a series of conversations and presentations that covered how the 8th Theater Sustainment Command operates in the Indo-Pacific. Four logistic Singaporean officers, along with one naval officer, received briefs on the use of Army watercraft as well as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore.



On the last day the Singaporean delegates visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a Logistics Support Vessel tour hosted by the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th TSC and led by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Wilson, Chief Mate on LSV 7, SSGT Robert T. Kuroda.



“This is important because it builds interoperability with partners from different countries,” said Wilson. According to him, this is done by providing information on how we conduct business and how we can assist other countries in their operations.



Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Singapore Army Combat Service Support Commander, thanked the U.S. Army for hosting the exchange and its informative sharing.



Alcocer went on to say, “in addition to the professional topics that were covered throughout the week, this is a phenomenal opportunity for soldiers in our formation to meet an officer or Soldier from the Singaporean Army for the first time. There have been several different friendships and relationships that have formed throughout this week that we look forward to as we plan to go to Singapore for the next iteration of this SMEE between the 8th TSC and the Singaporean Army.”