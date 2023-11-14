Delegates from the Singapore army led by Military Expert 7 Tan Mu Yen, Combat Service Support Commander, attend a military police demonstration with 8th Military Police Brigade on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army.
8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army
