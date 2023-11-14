Leadership from 8th Theater Sustainment Command and a delegation from the Singapore Army pose during a logistic brief on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Nov. 8, 2023. Leaders from 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a three-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange for a military delegation from the Singapore army.
This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army, by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS
8th Theater Sustainment Command Organizes Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Singapore Army
