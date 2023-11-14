U.S. Navy Lt. Hye Hyun Choi, dentist, shows a young Ebeye student the proper way to brush his teeth. “Don’t forget to brush the back of your teeth!”
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8127301
|VIRIN:
|231103-D-NS640-7488
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley
