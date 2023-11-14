Ebeye Elementary School students from the 4th and 5th grade classes wait patiently to be seen by the USNS Mercy dentists as part of the Pacific Partnership-24 visit to Ebeye November 2-3.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 8127302 VIRIN: 231103-D-NS640-8985 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.85 MB Location: MH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.