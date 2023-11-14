A young Ebeye Elementary School student recites the letters of the eye chart during her initial vision screening before receiving her first pair of glasses.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8127298
|VIRIN:
|231103-D-NS640-7262
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
