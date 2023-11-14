U.S. Navy Cdr. Mary Beth Linnell, optometrist, fits a woman on Ebeye for new glasses following her eye exam. Linnell and her Sailors were providing two days of dental, optometry and cardiology services on Ebeye, part of Pacific Partnership.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 8127297 VIRIN: 231103-D-NS640-1371 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.2 MB Location: MH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.