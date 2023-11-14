Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.03.2023

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Navy Cdr. Mary Beth Linnell, optometrist, fits a woman on Ebeye for new glasses following her eye exam. Linnell and her Sailors were providing two days of dental, optometry and cardiology services on Ebeye, part of Pacific Partnership.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS

