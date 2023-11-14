U.S. Navy Cdr. Mary Beth Linnell, optometrist, fits a woman on Ebeye for new glasses following her eye exam. Linnell and her Sailors were providing two days of dental, optometry and cardiology services on Ebeye, part of Pacific Partnership.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8127297
|VIRIN:
|231103-D-NS640-1371
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership-24 sees Sailors helping Ebeye residents [Image 6 of 6], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT