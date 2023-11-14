HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 16, 2023)- Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja, right, recieves an award from Capt. Steven Thomas, Commodore of Commander, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, at the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 26 change of command ceremony, Nov. 16. Mravlja was relieved by Cmdr. Scott F. Chirgwin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 Location: US