HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 16, 2023)- The official party stands for the parading of colors at the opening of the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 26 change of command ceremony, Nov. 16. Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja was relieved by Cmdr. Scott F. Chirgwin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)

