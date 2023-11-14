Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aimee Ford 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 16, 2023)- Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja salutes Cmdr. Scott F. Chirgwin at the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 26 change of command ceremony, Nov. 16. Mravlja was relieved by Chirgwin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 8126913
    VIRIN: 231116-N-VG565-1048
    Resolution: 4468x2979
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: US
    Ceremony
    HSC-26
    Change of Command
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

