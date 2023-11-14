NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 16, 2023)- Cmdr. Scott F. Chirgwan addresses the audience at the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 26 change of command ceremony, Nov. 16. Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja was relieved by Chirgwin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8126916
|VIRIN:
|231116-N-VG565-1059
|Resolution:
|4515x3010
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aimee Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HSC-26 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
