Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony

U.S. Army South Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Thigpen speaks at the closing ceremony of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Oiapoque, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

