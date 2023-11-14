Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, 7th Group Special Forces and Brazilian army soldiers assigned to 52nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Brigade participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Oiapoque, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

