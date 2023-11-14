Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony

    OIAPOQUE, AP, BRAZIL

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, 7th Group Special Forces and Brazilian army soldiers assigned to 52nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Brigade participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Oiapoque, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 8126083
    VIRIN: 231116-A-JF826-1005
    Resolution: 7454x4972
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: OIAPOQUE, AP, BR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Complete, Partnership Continues: Closing ceremony marks the end of SV24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    ExSV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT