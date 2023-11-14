Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24

    OIAPOQUE, AP, BRAZIL

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    Brazilian Army musicians perform the Brazilian national anthem during the closing ceremony for Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Oiapoque, Brazil, on Nov. 16, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy, and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian Army forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 8126063
    VIRIN: 231116-Z-EL715-1082
    Resolution: 6549x4366
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: OIAPOQUE, AP, BR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 closing ceremony
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24
    U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers Conclude Southern Vanguard 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Complete, Partnership Continues: Closing ceremony marks the end of SV24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    101st Airborne (Air Assault)
    Brazilian Army
    Southern Vanguard
    ExSV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT