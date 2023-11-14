PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kiaralyn Lipsey, from New York, prepares to issue simulated antidote treatment nerve agent auto injectors to Sailors during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 03:54 Photo ID: 8125903 VIRIN: 231116-N-HP061-1032 Resolution: 5685x3790 Size: 814.57 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.