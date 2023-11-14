USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gyovanny Perea, from Oxnard, California, prepares M50 gas masks for issue during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

