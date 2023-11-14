Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gyovanny Perea, from Oxnard, California, prepares M50 gas masks for issue during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 03:54
    Photo ID: 8125901
    VIRIN: 231116-N-HP061-1020
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 891.91 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    MOPP
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 71

