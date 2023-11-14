Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kiaralyn Lipsey, left, from New York, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mathew Watton, from Pittsburgh, prepare to issue simulated antidote treatment nerve agent auto injectors to Sailors during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 03:54
    Photo ID: 8125904
    VIRIN: 231116-N-HP061-1030
    Resolution: 4711x3141
    Size: 981.21 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution
    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution
    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution
    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution
    USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    MOPP
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT