USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kiaralyn Lipsey, left, from New York, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mathew Watton, from Pittsburgh, prepare to issue simulated antidote treatment nerve agent auto injectors to Sailors during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

