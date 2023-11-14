USS Shoup conducts mission-oriented protective posture damage control training evoulution

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 16, 2023) Damage Controlmand 3rd Class Luis Berriosgonzales, left, from Providence, Rhode Island, issues an M50 gas mask to Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Phillip Cortez, from Lahaina, Hawaii, during a damage control training evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

