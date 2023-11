U.S. service members and Status of Forces Agreement members listen to a performance by country music artist Michael Ray during a concert on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The concert was hosted on Camp Foster to support a Country Music Television holiday special. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:27 Photo ID: 8125823 VIRIN: 231115-M-OY081-1122 Resolution: 3845x3845 Size: 6.56 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michael Ray visits Okinawa [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.