    Michael Ray visits Okinawa [Image 4 of 9]

    Michael Ray visits Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Country music artist Michael Ray performs during a concert on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The concert was hosted on Camp Foster to support a Country Music Television holiday special. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Music
    Michael Ray
    Country Music Television
    Marine News

