Michael Ray visits Okinawa

U.S. Airforce Senior Airman Tyler Bryant, a crew chief with 353 Special Operations, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, sings on stage during a Michael Ray concert on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The concert was hosted on Camp Foster to support a Country Music Television holiday special. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
