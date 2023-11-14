Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup

U.S. Marines with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Extended Range Sensing Effects Company, 1st Multi Domain Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, hike through a field during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 on Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers performed a field setup and tear-down of electronic warfare systems as a part of RD 23. RD 23 showcased the first ever bilateral operations with U.S. Army MDTF integration. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

