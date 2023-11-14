Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup [Image 8 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup

    JAPAN GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE HIJYUDAI PROVING GROUNDS, OITA, JAPAN

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Extended Range Sensing Effects Company, 1st Multi Domain Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, prepare to conduct a movement during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers performed a field setup and tear-down of electronic warfare systems as a part of RD 23. RD 23 showcased the first ever bilateral operations with U.S. Army MDTF integration. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 8125414
    VIRIN: 231018-M-JQ180-1089
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: JAPAN GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE HIJYUDAI PROVING GROUNDS, OITA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Electronic Warfare
    III MEF
    RD23
    ResoluteDragon23
    RD23FTX

