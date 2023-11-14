Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Heinsohn, left, a signals intelligence operator and analyst, and Lance Cpl. Wyatt Hirschy, an electronic signals analyst, both with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up a Communication Emitter Sensing and Attack System II during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers performed a field setup and tear-down of electronic warfare systems. RD 23 showcased the first ever bilateral operations with U.S. Army Multi-Domain Task Force integration. RD 23 field training exercise is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Heinsohn is a native of San Antonion, Texas and Hirschy is a native of Churubusco, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

