Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG, USA MDTF Electronic warfare systems field setup

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jhett Moyers, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems engineer with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, receives instructions at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, performed a field setup and tear-down of a Communication Emitter Sensing and Attack System II and a Versatile Radio Observation and Direction Modular Adaptive Transmit as a part of the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23. RD 23 showcased the first ever bilateral operations with U.S. Army MDTF integration. RD 23 field training exercise is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Moyers is a native of Wheatland, Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

