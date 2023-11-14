Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visits with service members while conducting an office call with Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8125228
|VIRIN:
|231115-A-AR102-1162
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|24.95 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 5 of 5], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
