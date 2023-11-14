Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 1 of 5]

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shakes hands with Pfc. Aiden Alwood, assigned to Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 8125225
    VIRIN: 231115-A-AR102-1151
    Resolution: 5431x3621
    Size: 16.16 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 5 of 5], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon
    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon
    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon
    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon
    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Randy A. George
    The Rock
    Dwayne Johnson
    Henry Villarama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT