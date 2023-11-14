Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 2 of 5]

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes a group photo with service members at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 8125226
    VIRIN: 231115-A-AR102-1361
    Resolution: 4919x3279
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 5 of 5], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Randy A. George
    The Rock
    Dwayne Johnson
    Henry Villarama

