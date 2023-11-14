A float for the 54th annual Schenectady Holiday Parade features “Baby Herc” Nov. 13, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. The “Baby Herc” is a miniature motorized rendition of the LC-130 Hercules the 109th Airlift Wing flies to Antarctica and Greenland each year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Madison Scaringe)
NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade
