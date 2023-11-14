A float for the 54th annual Schenectady Holiday Parade was constructed by Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing, Nov. 13, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. The float features a miniature cityscape of buildings in Schenectady. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|8124786
|VIRIN:
|231113-Z-WA102-1001
|Resolution:
|6600x5119
|Size:
|22.36 MB
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT