NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY, NY – Airmen of the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing will be the stars of the show on Saturday, Nov. 18 when Schenectady holds its 54th annual Holiday Parade.



The wing’s Airmen have been named the Grand Marshalls of the parade, to mark the wing’s 75th year of operating at Stratton Air National Guard Base just outside the city in Scotia.



109th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Christian Sander will represent the wing on the reviewing stand, while Airmen will march in the parade.



A special feature will be “Baby Herc” a miniature motorized rendition of the LC-130 Hercules “skibirds” the wing flies to Antarctica and Greenland every year.



Baby Herc was first built by the unit in the 90s, and restored recently by the students of nearby Fulton-Montgomery Community career tech automotive class. The rebuilding was part of their auto-repair curriculum.



In a letter inviting the unit to participate, chairman of the Schenectady Legislator, Anthony Jasenski Sr., said, “The legacy of the 109th Airlift Wing, built on the principles of dedication, sacrifice, and service, resonates deeply with our community's values making the 109th more than deserving of this recognition.”



“Embracing the role of Grand Marshal would be a fitting tribute to this remarkable anniversary. It would provide an opportunity for our community to directly express our gratitude to the men and women who have dedicated themselves to the service of our nation,” Jasenski said.



Colonel Christian Sander, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, expressed excitement about the unit's participation, stating, "We are honored to be part of Schenectady's cherished holiday tradition. It provides us with a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community, educate them on the unit and its history, as well as share in the spirit of the season with our neighbors."



The 109th Airlift Wing, which flies the world's largest ski-equipped aircraft, designed for polar operations celebrates its 75th Anniversary on the same day as the parade.



The unit plays a crucial role in supporting scientific research in Antarctica and Greenland, as well as providing military airlift in the Arctic.

Last spring, a 109th Airlift Wing LC-130 deployed Canadian and U.S. troops onto a Canadian island north of the Arctic Circle.



The parade, scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, will make its way through the heart of Schenectady, featuring various community groups, marching bands, and festive floats.



This year’s parade will also feature a contingent of veterans as well.

