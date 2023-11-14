Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade [Image 2 of 5]

    NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    A float for the 54th annual Schenectady Holiday Parade was constructed by Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing, Nov. 13, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. The float has a replica sign stand like one that can be found in Greenland, an homage to the annual missions the 109th flies in support of the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 13:08
    Photo ID: 8124790
    VIRIN: 231113-Z-WA102-1009
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 30.69 MB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NY Air Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing Grand Marshall’s Holiday Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

