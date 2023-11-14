“I Look Forward to Constantly Pushing Myself to Learn Something New”

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Sophia Crews is the U.S. Navy’s Junior Pharmacy Technician of the Year for 2023. The Phoenix Arizona Native serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Leading Petty Officer of the facility’s Pharmacy and credits the encouragement her father, a former rescue swimmer, as her inspiration to continue serving.

